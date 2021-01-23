'Not policy mistakes but systematic assault': Rahul Gandhi on farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he was proud of the farmers for sticking to their demand that the three farm laws be repealed and not allowing the government to implement them.

Speaking at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur months ahead of assembly elections in the state are to be held, the Congress leader compared farm laws with demonetisation.

Also Read: PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

"Farm laws are like demonetisation for farmers. I'm very proud to see that they (farmers) are sitting on Delhi borders and not allowing Narendra Modi to implement them. Our job is to make him understand the power of the poor, workers and farmers," he said.

He also accused the Centre of carrying out a planned 'assault' on the poor and refused to believe that reforms such as the farm laws were policy mistakes.

"There is a systematic and organised assault taking place on workers and the poor people of this country. I don't think that these are policy mistakes. These are things that are done on purpose to break the backbone of Indian workers and Indian small and medium businesses," he said.

Also Read | ‘Farm laws not just an assault on farmers…’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Earlier in the day, he addressed a crowd in Coimbatore and said that the PM has no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu.

“Currently, India is trying to bring one idea of one language, one culture which we are fighting. Modi has no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks Tamil people, language and culture should be subservient to his idea. We feel all languages Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English all have a space in the country," he said.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu from January 23 to January 25. This is his second visit to the state this month and in addition to Coimbatore and Tiruppur, he is also expected to tour Erode, Karur, and Dindigul districts.