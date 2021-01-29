JP Nadda to start 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state, officials said on Friday. He will also visit Puducherry for a day during his trip.

"BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will reach Madurai on January 29 evening. He will be holding many organisational meetings. He will also take stock with the party leaders to review poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly election. He will also offer prayer at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Temple," BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party told news agency ANI.

During the visit that is being seen as significant for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the leader will also have booth-level meetings with party workers, Agarwal added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited the state last week. "I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt," Gandhi had tweeted before his visit.

Gandhi had addressed several public rallies in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, and accused the BJP of favouring a few big industrialists instead of helping the labourers and weavers of the country.

"If India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, protected and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India. You (the government) are using the Indian army, navy and air force to protect India from China. If you use India's labourers, farmers and workers, you will not need the army, air force and navy to be standing over there. China will not have the guts to come inside," Gandhi said in Tamil Nadu's Erode.

Elections are going to be held in Tamil Nadu for the 234 seats of the legislative assembly later this year.