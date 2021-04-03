Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Police arrest BJP, AIADMK workers for distributing cash to voters in Coimbatore
tamil nadu assembly election

Police arrest BJP, AIADMK workers for distributing cash to voters in Coimbatore

Police arrested 14 workers, out of which 12 workers were from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Coimbatore south constituency. Two ADMK workers were arrested from Coimbatore north constituency.
PTI | , Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 06:08 PM IST
14 workers from BJP and ADMK were arrested for distributing cash to voters. (Reuters)

A total of 14 workers of two political parties were arrested for allegedly distributing cash to voters in two areas here on Saturday, police said. Based on information, the police went to an area in Coimbatore south constituency where they caught 12 BJP workers distributing the money to residents.

A sum of 46,000 was seized from them and six two- wheelers were impounded, the police said. In another incident, two AIADMK workers were held for distributing money in an area coming under Coimbatore north constituency, they said. A total of 24,500 in cash was seized from their possession, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cash for vote tamil nadu assembly elections
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP