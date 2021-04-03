Polls to decide whether TN will walk on path of dynasty or MGR, says Amit Shah

Underlining the importance of upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the election results will decide whether the state will walk on the path of dynasty or on the path of MG Ramachandran.

"This Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is a very important for the future of the state. These elections will decide if Tamil Nadu will walk on the path of dynasty or on the path of Makkal Thilagam MG Ramachandran," said Shah while addressing a public meeting in Tirunelveli.

He said there are two factions in this election -- on one side, there is National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on the other, United Progessive Alliance (UPA) led by "Rahul baba".

"PM Modi is leading the nation, coming from humble backgrounds. E Palaniswami, too, was a son of a farmer who became the CM of Tamil Nadu on the back of a lot of hard work," he said.

"This is the fourth generation of Congress, from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi and third generation of DMK, from Karunanidhi to Udhayanidhi, clearly showing they only focus on benefits of their families and dynasties," Shah said.

The BJP leader furthered the comparison and said, "PM Modi thinks about farmers, unemployed youth and fishermen of Tamil Nadu, while Stalin thinks about making his son Udhayanidhi Stalin the Chief Minister. People of Tamil Nadu have to decide if they want to go with those who think about the state or those who make their son the Chief Minister."

He also slammed DMK chief Stalin for his remarks on late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, and said, "He (Stalin) has forgotten that culture of Tamil Nadu, that stops people from commenting on people who are no more."

Shah said both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami understand the problems of the common people. "Thus, the government of Tamil Nadu has waived off loans of troubled farmers twice and PM Modi is supporting them with ₹6,000 per year. PM Modi and AIADMK understand what the Dalit wants! It is the NDA government that has appointed a Dalit as the President of India. Our state head is also a Dalit," he added.

The Union Minister also said Jallikattu could be banned again if Congress-DMK comes back to power, as it was promised in their manifesto in 2016.