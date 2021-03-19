Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares 22.55 crore assets
Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares 22.55 crore assets

BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth ₹1.53 crore.
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar, the BJP candidate from Thousand Lights constituency in the city, on Thursday filed her nomination for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, declaring assets worth about 22.55 crore.

BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth 1.53 crore and the value of assets of his spouse Dr C Kalayarasi is 1.09 crore.

While Khushbu's self-acquired, immovable assets were to the tune of 17.99 crore, it was 16.57 crore as regards her husband, Sundar C, a noted filmmaker. Moveable assets of the actor and that of her husband is 4.55 crore and 1.83 crore respectively.

She has loans of 3.45 crore and her spouse 5.55 crore, the BJP member declared in the affidavit filed with her nomination papers. The duo's immovable assets include non-farm lands in more than one location in Tamil Nadu besides flats and residential buildings here and suburbs.

Khushbu, who joined the BJP in October last year after ending her six-year old association with the Congress, also has residential buildings in Telangana and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) which includes land portion as well. She has a total of four criminal cases pending against her.

