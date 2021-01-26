IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Veterans seek apology from Rahul for ‘undermining armed forces’
tamil nadu assembly election

Veterans seek apology from Rahul for ‘undermining armed forces’

In a statement issued on Monday, the veterans said the armed forces can be “casually undermined by irresponsible leaders” only at a grave to national security.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts at a 'Farmers Convention', during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam in Karur(PTI Photo)

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made some controversial remarks about the role of armed forces in securing India’s farthest frontiers, a group of veterans on Monday said they were “shocked and deeply hurt” and sought an apology from Gandhi.

“If you use India’s labourers, India’s farmers, India’s workers, you will not need the army, navy and air force to be standing over there. China will not have the guts to come inside,” Gandhi had said in Tamil Nadu’s Erodi.

In a statement issued on Monday, the veterans said the armed forces can be “casually undermined by irresponsible leaders” only at a grave to national security. The statement was signed by 20 veterans, including several three-star retired officers.

“The statement about the redundancy of Indian Armed Forces would have been ignored... but seeing the misleading affect it could have on the future generations of our country, we have decided to put things in correct perspective,” the veterans said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
galwan clash rahul gandhi tamil nadu assembly
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP