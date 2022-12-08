UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP-SP battle on high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat
UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is underway. The five assembly constituencies include - Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats, there is a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The bypoll in the two seats were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified due to their conviction.
Meanwhile, a high-stake contest is being witnessed in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat - where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. Yadav had won from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat for five terms while the BJP has never won Mainpuri parliamentary seat even during Modi wave of 2014 and in the 2019 general elections.
Dimple Yadav -Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife - is the SP candidate in Mainpuri. The BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya - a former confidante of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
-
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:52 AM
Khatauli bypoll: Why was the by-election necessitated?
The Khatauli assembly seat - a hotbed of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in western Uttar Pradesh - was left vacant after Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified after his conviction and sentence of two years imprisonment by a district court in a 2013 riots case. BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini - wife of Vikram Singh Saini.
-
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:40 AM
Rampur bypoll: Why was the by-election necessitated?
The Rampur Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the Rampur District Court sentenced Azam Khan to three years in prison in a 2019 hate speech case over his comments against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Khan lost his assembly membership since his prison term was longer than two years.
-
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:24 AM
Mainpuri bypoll: A high-stake contest between BJP and SP
A high-stakes contest is being witnessed in Mainpuri seat where the by-election was necessitated after the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, while the BJP has pitted Raghuraj Singh Shakya - a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
-
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:08 AM
Counting of votes for the bypolls to begin shortly
The counting of votes for the bypolls in six assembly constituencies in five states - Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin at 8 am today.