Bring BJP back to power in UP, get free gas cylinders on Holi: Amit Shah

The union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised free gas cylinders will be delivered at doorsteps on Holi (March 18) if BJP is voted back to power in UP. Among the freebies, Amit Shah has also announced free electricity to farmers during his rally in Dibiyapur, Auraiya.

Taking political jibes at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "The SP chief says that he will provide fuel if BJP gives scooty to girls in UP. But if SP comes to power, there will neither be a scooty, nor any fuel."

