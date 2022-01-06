Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 spike: After Congress, AAP cancels elections rallies in UP

The announcement to suspend rallies comes as the state is set to hold its assembly election this year.
Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

In view of the escalating Covid-19 situation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has cancelled political rallies in Uttar Pradesh that were scheduled to be held on January 8, 9, and 10, the party announced in a statement on Wednesday. According to the official statement, the public meetings will now be held virtually.

The announcement to suspend rallies comes as the state is set to hold its assembly election this year. "Aam Aadmi Party has cancelled its election rallies and meetings in Uttar Pradesh in view of rising Covid-19 cases," the party stated in a statement.

The party has suspended the rallies until further notice.

The move by the party comes after the Congress on Wednesday suspended its big political rallies in Uttar Pradesh and asked district units to assess the situation locally before holding any poll-related programmes amid rising Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Arvind Kejriwal's public meeting that was scheduled to be held in Banaras on January 8 will be held virtually and senior party leader Sanjay Singh will address it, the party said. On January 4, Kejriwal said he tested positive for the Covid-19 with mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

