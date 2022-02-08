Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Debt-free farmers to 33% quota for women, key promises in Akhilesh’s manifesto
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Debt-free farmers to 33% quota for women, key promises in Akhilesh’s manifesto

Under the motto ‘Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada’ translated as Truth and Unbroken promises, the manifesto is laden with promises to farmers, women and the youth.
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav releases party Manifesto and Sankalp Patra for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in Lucknow on February 8, 2022. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday released his party’s 88-page manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Under the motto ‘Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada’ translated as Truth and Unbroken promises, the manifesto is laden with promises to farmers, women and the youth.

Also Read| BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ for UP polls: Key highlights of manifesto

Here are the big highlights of Team Akhilesh’s ‘Samajwadi Vachan Patra’

> Minimum support price for all crops.

> All farmers to be debt-free by 2025.

> Free power for irrigation, interest-free loan and insurance as well as pension benefits to farmers.

> 25 lakh compensation to kin of farmers who died during farm protests.

> Efforts to provide 22 lakh jobs in IT sector.

> Urban employment guarantee act along lines of MGNREGS to boost jobs.

> 33 per cent reservation for women of all communities (SCs/STs/General) in government jobs including police force.

Click here for full coverage of the UP assembly elections 2022

RELATED STORIES

> Microfinance bank to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

> 300 units of free power to domestic consumers.

> Free wi-fi zones in all villages and cities.

> Dial 1890 Mazdoor Power Line- will be launched for migrant labourers.

> Zero tolerance for organised crimes and hate crimes against women, minorities and Dalits.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven-phase elections from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP