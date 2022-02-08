UP polls: Debt-free farmers to 33% quota for women, key promises in Akhilesh’s manifesto

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday released his party’s 88-page manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Under the motto ‘Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada’ translated as Truth and Unbroken promises, the manifesto is laden with promises to farmers, women and the youth.

Here are the big highlights of Team Akhilesh’s ‘Samajwadi Vachan Patra’

> Minimum support price for all crops.

> All farmers to be debt-free by 2025.

> Free power for irrigation, interest-free loan and insurance as well as pension benefits to farmers.

> ₹25 lakh compensation to kin of farmers who died during farm protests.

> Efforts to provide 22 lakh jobs in IT sector.

> Urban employment guarantee act along lines of MGNREGS to boost jobs.

> 33 per cent reservation for women of all communities (SCs/STs/General) in government jobs including police force.

> Microfinance bank to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

> 300 units of free power to domestic consumers.

> Free wi-fi zones in all villages and cities.

> Dial 1890 Mazdoor Power Line- will be launched for migrant labourers.

> Zero tolerance for organised crimes and hate crimes against women, minorities and Dalits.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven-phase elections from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.