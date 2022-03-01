How Ukraine crisis has become poll discourse for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the last two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun serving generous scoops of nationalism to the electorate, citing the Russia-Ukraine war as a reminder of the present “global turmoil” to underscore the need to vote for a “strong government”.

In a majority of rallies, top BJP leaders are mentioning “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership” and the quick launch of Operation Ganga by the Centre to rescue Indians stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine, as proof of a strong government that has left no stone unturned to help its people during a crisis.

India, on Monday, sent a seventh evacuation flight to repatriate 182 more Indians stranded in Ukraine. After his UP rallies, Modi has been holding high-level meetings to review the latest situation in the crisis-hit region and the rescue efforts from Delhi.

And back home, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in near identical campaign pitches in east UP, spoke of how the glory of the national flag has gone up by several notches since Modi became the country’s premier.

“Currently, Russia and Ukraine are at war. Indian students in Ukraine are caught in this situation. But, all that they have to do is show the flag of India. On seeing the Indian flag, the armies of both Russia and Ukraine aren’t saying anything. Indian students are being brought back home in special planes sent by the Modi government for them. That’s the power of India, that’s the concern of Modi,” Maurya said to applause, a day after the prime minister had described the UP elections as a contest among ‘ghor parivarvadi (dynasts)’ vs ‘ghanghor rashtrawadi (diehard nationalists)’ and urged the people to make a choice.

While Maurya made the nationalistic pitch in east UP, at many places BJP supporters began sharing a WhatsApp video that also made the same point.

“PM has personally intervened in the situation. spoken to India’s neighbours. Those Indians travelling by road to the borders of Ukraine have been assured of safe passage if they display Indian flag prominently on their vehicles. Proud of being an Indian today,” said Alok Nath, a retired bank employee who attends RSS shakhas regularly in Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency where polling would be held on March 7, the last of the seven-phase UP polls. Five phases of polling have been held so far in Uttar Pradesh.

A video shared on WhatsApp by another group, shows some Indian students talking of the “excellent arrangements” that have been made by the Indian embassy for them. However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also shared a video of an Indian woman student, putting up in a hideout and pleading for evacuation.

“Please do anything possible to rescue Indians,” Priyanka tweeted with the woman student’s video, tagging the PM.

But BJP leaders said that the government is going all out to help all stranded Indians in Ukraine. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing an election rally in Ballia on Sunday, praised Modi’s role during the conflict.

“Earlier, India didn’t have a strong global voice but now the world listens when India makes a point. In the current Ukraine crisis, we are all for peace. But, no praise is enough for the role our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing (on the issue),” Rajnath Singh said.

“The Russia-Ukraine crisis is a reminder of the global uncertainty and, in times like these, it is imperative that we vote for a strong government,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev has been stating in his election campaigns. At least thrice, Modi himself has mentioned or indicated the Ukraine crisis, while urging people to vote not just for local issues but for a “strong nation” too. Modi had also pitched himself as a “tough leader”, adding “tough times call for a tough leader”.

Before the Ukraine-Russia conflict escalated, the BJP had been referring to surgical strike across the LoC (2016) and Balakot airstrike (2019) against terrorists in Pakistan as proof of “Modi’s iron resolve”.

Union home minister Amit Shah had been referring to “aaliya maaliya jamaliyas” who he said used to enter Indian territory and behead Indian soldiers under the previous regime.

“The regime changed, the PM changed. Terrorists targeted our soldiers in Uri and Pulwama and, in no time, India responded with surgical and airstrikes,” Shah has been stating, rounding off these mentions with “ghar main ghus ke maara (we hit them in their own backyard)” narrative.

While the Ukrainian crisis was building up, defence minister Rajnath, during a campaign in Shahjahanpur on February 7, was greeted with chants of ‘PoK wapas lena hai (we need to reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir)’ and had responded, with “haan, haan, theek hai, theek hai (yes, yes, ok, ok)”, as the chants kept up.

“Before Ukraine, surgical and airstrikes in Pakistani territory were part of BJP’s nationalistic pitch. Now, the diplomatic tact of the Modi government and focus on rescuing Indians has filled the nationalistic space for the BJP, which, the ruling party is hoping, would avoid people from voting on caste lines,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.

“This is one pitch, on which the Opposition will find it difficult to counter the BJP,” he added.

