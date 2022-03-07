‘Monitored….’: SP dismisses exit polls projecting BJP win Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday dismissed exit polls for Uttar Pradesh as ‘monitored’ as most surveys projected that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the country's most populous state, albeit with a reduced majority from the existing 312 seats it won in the 2017 assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BJP again for UP, Akhilesh Yadav party 2nd, Congress in disarray: Exit polls

“@yadavakhilesh @samajwadiparty exit polls are monitored. Samajwadi alliance is winning more than 300 seats. Candidates and party workers should ensure that the counting of votes is done with due diligence. Get ready to wave the victory flag on March,” Ram Gopal Yadav said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “I thank voters for taking the SP-led alliance way beyond the majority figure mark in the seventh and final phase. I thank all the voters, in particular the youngsters. We are coming to power.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While all exit polls projected that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the 403-seat assembly where 202 is the majority mark, at least two--India Today-My Axis and News24-Today's Chanakya--forecast a near repeat for the party from the 2017 polls. While India Today-My Axis estimated that the ruling party would win 288-326 seats, News24-Today's Chanakaya put the numbers at 275-313. For the Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, they projected 71-101 and 86-124 seats, respectively.

The exit poll results are being announced on a day when Uttar Pradesh voted in the seventh and final phase. Assembly elections here began on February 10, while polling took place on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 as well.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}