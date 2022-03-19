No likelihood of SBSP chief joining NDA as of now, says party leader in Uttar Pradesh

There is no truth to the reports about the likelihood of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as of now, the SBSP ‘s Uttar Pradesh vice-president Shashi Pratap Singh said on Saturday.

The SBSP contested the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and won six seats.

“As per my knowledge, there is no such development that the SBSP chief met senior leaders of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in Delhi. I am saying with full responsibility that the SBSP is with the SP. The SBSP is standing firmly with the SP,” Singh said.

“What will happen in future, no one knows. In future, whatever instructions are given to us by the SBSP chief, each worker of the party will follow that,” Singh said.

He added, “At present, the SBSP chief has instructed the party workers to focus on strengthening and expanding the organisation as part of the preparations for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections). He has asked the party workers to get into action mode so that the party may contest at least half-a- dozen Lok Sabha seats in 2024.”

“I reject this story that SBSP chief may join the NDA. This is a baseless story as of now,” Singh said.

He also said that the poorer sections of the society consider the SBSP chief as their leader.

In future, the SBSP will expand and be strong, he said, adding that the party’s popularity has increased.

The SBSP had won four assembly seats in 2017 when it was a BJP ally. Om Prakash Rajbhar was part of the Yogi Adityanath government that assumed office five years ago but was removed from the cabinet soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.