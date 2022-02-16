Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

Didn't target SP Baghel's convoy, frustrated BJP faking attacks: Akhilesh

Two people have been arrested over alleged attack on union minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy in Mainpuri
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is fighting the elections from Karhal constituency.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday denied allegations of orchestrating attack on union minister SP Singh Baghel, his BJP rival from Karhal assembly constituency.Terming the allegations of Baghel and several BJP leaders including Anurag Thakur as baseless, Yadav said that a frustrated BJP plotted attack on its own leaders after sensing defeat, news agency ANI quoted the former UP chief minister.  

“BJP is frustrated it can't win polls, it's getting itself attacked. They have the central force & responsibility of law & order. What was the UP government doing?,” Akhilesh Yadav said questioning the credibility of security arrangements set up by the Yogi Adityanath govt in UP.

RELATED STORIES

Anurag Thakur maintains the claim the attack on SP Singh Baghel was carried out by “SP goons.” Thakur has even lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding strict action against the attackers.

Meanwhile, SP Singh Baghel has been given Z category security by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). In a latest development, two people have been arrested over the alleged attack on the union minister's convoy in Mainpuri on Tuesday. In his FIR, Baghel said that stones were pelted and sticks were thrown at the car, which caused the glasses of the vehicle to break.

Karhal constituency will go on polls in the third phase, on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. Full election coverage here

Topics
uttar pradesh akhilesh yadav
