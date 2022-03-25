Another new chapter of progress, says PM Modi as Yogi takes oath for second term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Yogi Adityanath for taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term.

Modi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow, took to Twitter to wish Adityanath and his cabinet for the new innings. “Heartiest congratulations to Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet for taking the oath. The development journey in the last five years has marked several important milestones,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister said under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh will write another new chapter of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of people.

Adityanath, who is also the chief monk of the Gorakhnath Mutt, took oath as the chief in a mega ceremony organised at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

His oath was administered by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel in the presence of Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and several other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as deputy chief ministers. Other prominent leaders of the BJP inducted in the new cabinet are former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada and Nand Gopal Gupta.

Of the 52 ministers in this cabinet, 21 are those who have been retained from the old cabinet and 31 are fresh faces. A total of 22 ministers, including Satish Mahana, Shrikant Sharma, Dinesh Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh, have been dropped.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in this year's Assembly election bagging 255 of the total 403 constituencies. Adityanath won by a massive margin of 1,03,390 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. He defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla.

