Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amethi, Prayagraj today

This will be his first campaign tour in Uttar Pradesh since December, though Gandhi has been part of 30 election-related programmes in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:06 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Amethi and Prayagraj on Friday ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday.

This will be his first campaign tour of Uttar Pradesh since December, while he has been part of 30 election-related programmes in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

Assembly elections are being held on February 28 and March 5 in Manipur, while polls have concluded in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand.

He last visited Amethi and Rae Bareli with his sister and Congress’ Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on December 18. They participated in a six-kilometre foot march to launch the party’s election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, a pocket borough of his family, in 2019 to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani. However, he managed to enter the Lower House of Parliament with a win from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Sachin Pilot have been leading the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, a state where the Congress has been out of power for more than three decades.

