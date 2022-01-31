‘SBSP to contest 24 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls’

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2022 UP assembly polls, will field its candidates on 24 seats, including Shivpur and Ajagara constituencies in Varanasi, said party’s state vice-president Shashi Pratap Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the party will announce its candidates on all seats in the next four days. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is most likely to contest election from the Shivpur constituency in Varanasi which Anil Rajbhar, a cabinet minister in UP, had won in 2017.

Singh said the alliance candidates on rest of the assembly constituencies in the state will be fully supported. He said if the SP and its allies formed the next government in the state, all the promises made to the people, including 300 units of free electricity, caste census among others, would be fulfilled.

Taking a dig at the door-to-door campaign by Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Don’t do such works that you have to go from one door to another with folded hands.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}