SP regime was itself a threat to law and order, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Samajwadi Party regime was itself a threat to law and order and so lawlessness was rampant between 2012 to 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.

He said good law and order situation was the basic requirement for growth and progress of any state and that was ensured by the BJP regime after 2017.

Speaking in Mant assembly constituency of Mathura district, Yogi said: “Mathura, before 2017, saw the first riot in Kosi Kalan town and the last riot of SP rule was also in Mathura when an SP-rank police officer was killed by notorious elements at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura. The BJP regime put an end to riots and none occurred in the last five years.”

The chief minister also campaigned for party candidates at Koil, Aligarh City and Charra assembly seats of Aligarh district.

Yogi mentioned late CM Kalyan Singh, who was from Aligarh, and reminded the people about his ability as administrator who stood firm for the Ram Janambhoomi movement.

“Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had donated land to AMU for setting up an educational institution but there was no mention of Raja’s name on any stone or board at AMU. We decided to bring up a university in the name of the raja in Aligarh,” he said.

“There used to riots in Uttar Pradesh during the SP regime but with BJP coming to power no riots took place as those indulging in riots now know that notices would be issued to them and posters will put up with their name. All people deserve security but none is will be allowed to create nuisance, riots or violence,” said Yogi.

“Both bulldozer and development will move side by side. There was no electricity in SP regime. SP patronised dynastic rule and were involved in riots.”

The CM sought votes in favour of party candidates in Aligarh district by saying: “Vote for those who bought life-saving vaccine for you.”