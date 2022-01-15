Top cop suspended, FIR lodged over crowding at SP office during joining of BJP MLAs

The State Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh suspended the in-charge of Gautam Palli police station and sought a clarification from two senior officials over a massive gathering at the office of the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday, in violation of Covid-related norms.

The gathering was witnessed during the welcoming ceremony of two former ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government and some BJP MLAs into the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

“Taking cognisance of the report… in view of the violation of COVID protocols yesterday - January 14 (at SP office) in-charge Gautampalli, Dinesh Singh Bisht, to be suspended with immediate effect due to gross negligence in the discharge of duties,” the state chief election commissioner said in an official statement.

Besides, the commission also sought a clarification from the ACP (Lucknow) Akhilesh Singh and Additional City Magistate (First) Govind Maurya by 11am on Saturday, the statement said.

A PTI report said a first information report (FIR) was also registered against 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party activists at the police station. Charges were slapped under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

A sub-inspector has alleged in his complaint that 2,000 to 2,500 SP workers blocked the road by parking vehicles haphazardly around the party's headquarters and illegally organised the gathering, Thakur said.

Police commissioner (Lucknow) DK Thakur confirmed that the station officer was suspended.

Former ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, besides five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal), joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Yadav.

