UP election: After major hint on Congress CM face, a clarification from Priyanka Gandhi

After dropping a major hint on Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday clarified that she never said she was the CM face for the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to news agency ANI, Priyanka Gandhi said she made the remark on CM face as she got irritated by the same questions being asked repeatedly.

“I am not saying that I am the (CM) face (of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections)... I said that (you can see my face everywhere) in irritation because you all were asking the same question again & again,” Congress general secretary said.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi and his brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, launched Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto called 'Bharti Vidhan' during a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. During the event, Priyanka was asked about the CM face in UP, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Do you see anybody else's face from the Congress party [in UP]? Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mere chehra (You can see my face everywhere)."

Her remark was considered as a major indication on Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections scheduled in February and March over seven phases. Congress has not projected a CM candidate in any of the five poll-bound states, while the BJP has announced its CM candidates in all those states.

Raising the issue of unemployment, Priyanka Gandhi said that the fight is not of 80% vs 20%, as claimed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, but between the 1% and 99% of the citizens. She said that there are few friends of the government who are benefitting and everybody else is in great pain.

“Why are we not talking about the percentage of unemployed people in UP? Why are we not talking about the budget that the govt is spending on education? Why are we addressing the questions that have nothing to do with the progress of UP,” she asked.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.