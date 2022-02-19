Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Action recommended after extra EVM found in zonal magistrate's vehicle
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Action recommended after extra EVM found in zonal magistrate's vehicle

Shamli SSP Sukriti Madhav said an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10.
Kairana: Citizens wait to cast their vote outside a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.(PTI / File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:27 PM IST
PTI |

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have recommended action against a zonal magistrate and suspended a police constable and a home guard for alleged negligence during poll duty in the Kairana assembly constituency.

Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav said an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10.

The EVM machine was not secured inside a designated hotel but was left unattended outside in a vehicle. The police constable and the home guard were not present there as well, she said.

The district authorities have written to the election commission, recommending action against the zonal magistrate, officials said, adding the policeman and the home guard have been suspended.

Samajwadi Party’s candidate Nahid Hasan’s sister Iqra Hasan had complained about keeping the EVM in a vehicle and demanded action.

A video of the EVM lying attended in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate had also gone viral.

