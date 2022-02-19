UP polls: Amit Shah says BJP will put state economy on top in two years

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP would ensure Uttar Pradesh becomes the country’s top economy in two years, if the party is voted back to power.

Amit Shah said this in an interaction with the intellectuals at the residence of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth in Lucknow on Saturday.

He also said BJP government inherited an economy of ₹11 lakh crore in UP in 2017 and in five years it had doubled it to ₹22 lakh crore.

The per capita income within the same period (2017-2022), Amit Shah said, had risen by 2.3% and on social index he mentioned 80% growth in UP.

“Uttar Pradesh tops in 44 of the 56 central government schemes, unemployment rate that was 17.5% in 2017 is now 4.8%,” Amit Shah said.

“Today, I ask any of you to list even a single major scam of BJP government in UP,” Amit Shah said.

He also said the BJP government kept its promise on Ayodhya’s Ram temple, KV Corridor in Varanasi and Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur, not due to religious pick-and-choose, but because those were symbols of “UP’s pride and faith.”

Amit Shah pitched the Yogi Adityanath government in UP as an honest, transparent government which fulfilled “92.6%” of the promises it had made to the people in 2017.

“Prior to 2017, the government schemes were limited to around 20% (of the population),” Shah said without elaborating on the “20%” remark.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been talking of this election being a “80% vs 20%” affair and he has sought to distinguish this as those in favour of development vis a vis those against it.

Commitments worth ₹4.67 lakh crore were made at the investment summit and which proposals worth ₹3 lakh crore have been functional, Amit Shah said.

“A Brahmos missile manufacturing unit is being set up as part of the defence corridor,” he added. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is Lucknow MP.

He also talked about a dip in cases of crime and said, “In major crimes, from dacoity, murder, rape, there has been a 50% to 70% dip. Previously, FIRs were registered on basis of caste or religion and police complaints from one particular religion were never registered.”

