UP polls: Dy CM rebuts Swami Prasad’s ‘attack on convoy’ charge

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday described his former colleague and now a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s remark over “attack” of his convoy during electioneering on Tuesday as an allegation of a loser. This is the first time since Swami Prasad’s rebel act that Keshav Maurya has commented on the former UP minister.

“A person standing on the verge of defeat only makes such unrestrained allegations,” Keshav said during his east UP campaign on Wednesday. “We are winning all the seats in Kushinagar,” the deputy CM added. Fazilnagar from where Swami Prasad is contesting as a Samajwadi Party candidate is part of Kushinagar.

Keshav Maurya was the first BJP leader who was tasked with placating Swami Prasad after he quit the government in January. Ever since, more joined Swami Prasad, including two other UP ministers and 11 lawmakers. On Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya had alleged that the BJP was behind the attack on his convoy in Fazilnagar while he was out on a campaign.

“BJP workers attacked my convoy and supporters. Vehicles in my convoy were also damaged. This shows the desperation of the BJP. I strongly condemn the attack. Attacks with sticks and stones cannot weaken democracy,” Swami Maurya had said.

Sitting BJP lawmaker from Fazilnagar assembly seat, Ganga Singh Kushwaha, had hurled counter allegation on Swami Prasad while the deputy CM had backed his party. “BJP doesn’t believe in violence. Akhilesh ji knows that after March 10, he would be going to London for vacations as he won’t have any work left in the state after losing the polls and that is why is levelling baseless allegations,” the deputy CM said.

“Supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya attacked our workers during campaigning. Over a dozen party workers have been injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Vehicles of BJP leaders were damaged in the attack. I have lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against SP workers,” Kushwaha had said.

