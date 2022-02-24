UP polls: Eye on expanding base, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Varanasi today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday and campaign for the party's candidates through padayatra and public meetings in eight assembly constituencies of the district.

AAP's election in charge in Uttar Pradesh Abhinav Rai said last week that the Delhi chief minister will also appeal to the state's public to support the party's candidates.

On the other hand, UP AAP spokesperson Mukesh Singh said on February 16 that party workers had started a door-to-door campaign in all the constituencies of Varanasi.

Currently, all constituencies in Varanasi are under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. The district will go into elections during the seventh and final phase on March 7.

With Punjab having already voted, Arvind Kejriwal has shifted his focus towards Uttar Pradesh and began his four-day tour from Monday.

He has paid a visit to Lucknow, Barabanki and Rudhauli to take part in various election-related programmes of the AAP.

The Delhi chief minister has said that in case of a hung assembly in UP, the AAP will enter into a post-election alliance to keep the BJP out of power.

“If hung Assembly takes place in UP, we will go to the government and get all our guarantees fulfilled to keep BJP out. So don't worry about the seats, vote for AAP with great enthusiasm,” Kejriwal said during a rally in Lucknow on Monday.

The AAP has announced a slew of promises including 300 units of free electricity, a better health system, a world-class education system, unemployment allowance if it forms the government in Uttar Pradesh this time.

The first four phases of the assembly elections have been concluded with the fourth phase recording a voter turnout of more than 61%. The fifth and sixth phases of polling will take place on February 27 and March 3 respectively. As the seventh phase concludes on March 7, the counting of votes and declaration of results for all phases will be on March 10.