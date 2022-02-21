UP polls: I am a terrorist who scares the corrupt, says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday once again dismissed any links with “separatists” elements, an allegation made by his former aide and party co-founder Kumar Vishwas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am a terrorist who scares the corrupt," he said while addressing a rally in Lucknow.

The Delhi chief minister also said, "a poet from Ghaziabad had a dream that Kejriwal was a terrorist. So remove Prime Minister Modi, agencies like RAW, NIA, CBI, ED and keep that poet. He will tell who is a terrorist and who is not," Kejriwal said in a veiled jibe at Vishwas.

He also quoted a dialogue from 'Sholay', a Bollywood film. "100 miles away when someone indulges in corruption, the mother says- son sleep or else Kejriwal will come."

Also read | ‘Didn’t ask for, don't want it': Kumar Vishwas on getting ‘Y’ category security

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said if the Uttar Pradesh poll verdict leads to a hung Assembly, then the AAP will enter into a post-poll alliance to keep the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state."So don't worry about the seats, vote for AAP with great enthusiasm," Kejriwal added.

Attacking opposition parties in his address, Kejriwal said, "If BJP and Congress had worked in 70 years, they would have asked for votes in the name of work. Now they have to ask for votes by calling Kejriwal a terrorist."

Also read | Amid Kumar Vishwas vs Arvind Kejriwal, ex-AAP leader gets ‘Y’ category security

The AAP leader also raked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and said, "Yesterday, the PM said those who ride bicycle are terrorists".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is an insult to bicycle riders. When you vote, tell them it's BJP (people) who are terrorists, not the ones who ride bicycles," he said.

“First, the farmers of the country were called terrorists and now all the poor people using cycles are being called terrorists,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal is on a one-day visit to the capital city of Uttar Pradesh to seek support for party candidates in the ongoing UP Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases to elect its 403-member assembly. The third leg of polling took place on Sunday, and the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check full election coverage here