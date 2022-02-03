UP polls: Nadda says campaigning incomplete if dalit households not visited

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday said door-to-door campaigning by party workers would not be considered complete unless they make it a point to visit dalit colonies and households and urge them to vote for the party durng the UP polls.

Nadda was addressing party workers and leader from Prayagraj’s city, trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna regions for the UP polls.

BJP chief JP Nadda also addressed workers at the party’s central election office in Mundera in support of Sidharth Nath Singh, the party’s candidate from Allahabad West.

Now, merely 23 days remain for campaigning and, during this period, the party needs to put in all its efforts till the booth level to ensure a win in these polls, Nadda said. Prayagraj goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on February 27. The seven-phase state assembly elections will be held between February 10 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Nadda also said religious-minded workers should visit maths (monasteries), temples and gurudwaras to garner support for the party and its candidates.

The party workers need to draw inspiration from the days of the Jan Sangh and contact each household at least five times in run-up to the polls, BJP president Nadda also said.

Nadda said it was the party’s responsibility to take note of the problems and troubles of people whose support and trust the BJP seeks for five years.

Addressing party workers in support of Sidharth Nath Singh, he said on one hand there was dynasty, patriarchy, mafiaraj, goondaraj and patronage of terrorists while on the other hand there is the person who gives respect to daughters-in-laws by destroying mafiaraj and helps usher in development during the past five years under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. He urged people to ensure victory of the BJP candidates on all 12 seats of Prayagraj.

Earlier, Nadda, along with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, garlanded portraits of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

The BJP’s Jharkhand organizational general secretary Dharampal, national spokesperson KK Sharma, UP cabinet ministers Sidharth Nath Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, state vice -president Laxman Acharya, MLAs Neelam Karwariya and Praveen Patel were also present on the occasion.