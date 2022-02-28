Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls: Raghuraj Pratap, aides booked for ‘thrashing’ SP booth agent in Kunda

In his complaint, SP booth agent Rakesh Kumar Pasi alleged that he was abducted and thrashed by Raja Bhaiya and his supporters
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Kunda police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jantsatta Dal (Loktantrik) founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, three of his aides and 15 unidentified people for the alleged thrashing of a Samajwadi Party (SP) booth agent during fifth phase of polling for the ongoing UP assembly election at Raiyyapur village of Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The case was registered late on Sunday night itself under sections 147, 367, 342, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Subhash Singh, Gopal Kesarwani and 15 unidentified people on the complaint of SP booth agent Rakesh Kumar Pasi of Jugrajgarh in Raiyyapur, said station house officer (SHO), Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar. The SHO said further probe in this connection was in progress.

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar Pasi said he was acting as a Samajwadi Party agent at the polling booth number 209. He alleged that Tinku Singh, the booth agent of Jantsatta Dal (Loktantrik) there, called someone on the phone and asked him to remove me from the booth or else the booth could not be captured.

After some time, Raja Bhaiyya, Subhash Singh, Gopal Kesarwani and 15 of their supporters arrived at the booth and abducted me in their car, he further alleged. They made casteist remarks against me and assaulted me resulting in head injuries. They also issued a life threat to me, the complainant alleged. Rakesh also claimed that he had a video clip of the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Kunda Gulshan Yadav had also alleged that some supporters of Raghuraj Pratap Singh attacked him in Pahadpur area of Kunda in which Yadav’s vehicle was damaged. Representing Kunda constituency in the UP Assembly since 1993, Raghuraj Pratap Singh is once again in the fray from the seat on his own party’s ticket this time.

