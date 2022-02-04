UP Polls: Scrutiny of nominations begins in Lucknow

Scrutiny of nomination papers of 168 candidates for the fourth phase of UP polls for the nine constituencies in the state capital started at the district magistrate’s office on Friday. District administration made elaborate arrangements to keep the entire process a low-key affair due to Covid restrictions. The last date for the withdrawal of the nominations is February 7.

“We have started with the scrutiny process of the nomination papers of 168 candidates from all the constituencies here,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while inspecting the arrangements made at the DM’s office to carry out the process.

While inspecting the arrangements, the DM also interacted with the returning officers. DM also inspected the CCTV control room at the Collectorate and checked the live footage of the cameras. He also directed the officials to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed during the entire scrutiny process.

The DM said the last date for withdrawing nominations is February 7. The city would go to the polls on February 23, and the counting would take place on March 10.