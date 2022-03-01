Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Polls: SP and BSP hand-in-glove with BJP, says Priyanka

The Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday accused the SP and the BSP of working hand-in-hand with the BJP and said if the SP formed the next government in Uttar Pradesh, it would not be able to stand up to the BJP government at the centre.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being felicitated with a garland during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Shohratgarh, in Siddharthnagar on Tuesday. (AGENCY)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the SP and BSP of being hand-in-glove with BJP and said even if the SP formed the next government in Uttar Pradesh it would not be able to stand up to the BJP government at the centre.

“SP and BSP are hand-in-glove with BJP. If an SP government is formed they (SP) will not be able to stand up to the BJP (government at the centre) because they have not faced (fought against the BJP) in the past five years. Only Congress will fight for you,” said Priyanka while addressing public meetings in Shohratgarh and Itwa assembly constituencies of Siddharth Nagar, about 248 km east off Lucknow.

She said the BJP, SP and BSP were seeking votes in the name of caste and religion and were in a habit of not doing anything for the people. She said the Samajwadi Party (SP) was now claiming that it would defeat the BJP in 2022 polls.

“Is there any war that could be won without fighting,” she said hinting that SP did not fight for the cause of people in the past five years.

She listed her visits to Hathras, Unnao and other places to make her point on how she had been going to different places to take up the cause of ‘victims’. She brought up the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son is an accused. She said BJP leaders were still sharing dais with the minister.

Priyanka also targeted BJP leaders for bringing the Russia and Ukraine issue into the poll campaign and said such issues would not help the people. “Open your eyes. These issues are only helping them (BJP),” she said.

She made reference to the snooping issue while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying how the PM, who would even know about private conversations, remained unaware about the problem of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh.

“They (BJP) have such spies who can hear what is being transpired in a private room. Your phone is being tapped. What you are doing at home is known. He (PM) knows everything. How did he not come to know about the problem of stray cattle,” said Priyanka.

She also targeted the central government over the ‘selling’ off of PSUs, the three farm laws and demonetization.

