Yogi confident of BJP's win, compares peaceful polling to Bengal violence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence of the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority after the first phase of the Assembly election in the state.

In an interview to news agency ANI that was broadcast on a day when the state was voting in the second phase along with elections in two other states, Adityanath said, “I am confident after the first phase of the Assembly election. The scenario has become clear that BJP will form the government again in UP with an overwhelming majority. There should not be an iota of doubt about it.”

Speaking about the Opposition’s allegations of running a trigger-happy administration, the chief minister said his government has ensured there was no riot or curfew in the last five years, unlike the lawlessness that prevailed during previous regimes. “Every person who is a threat to public safety should fear the law. Before 2017, there were riots every three-four days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riot and curfew took place in the last five years.”

When asked about his ‘80-20’ remark, Adityanath said, "It's a reaction to action. I said 80 per cent people are with the BJP & 20 per cent always oppose us and will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste. This 80 per cent includes those who are happy with the government's agenda of security and development. The 20 per cent includes people with a negative mentality who always oppose, and support mafias and criminals.”

“After the first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is truly 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80 per cent people”

He also spoke about the peaceful election in the state unlike what was seen in West Bengal and Kerala during the Assembly polls last year. “Barbarism was unleashed on BJP workers in the last Bengal Assembly polls. Booths were captured and hundreds were killed. It all happened in Kerala also. There was a lot of violence and political killings in both these states. Did it happen in UP?”

“Earlier, riots took place, anarchy prevailed & hooliganism was at its peak. Do polls happen in Bengal as peacefully?,” Adityanath said while referring to his much-criticised warning to voters that UP will become like Kerala and Bengal if the BJP is not voted back to power.

Speaking about the hijab controversy, Yogi said PM Narendra Modi has scrapped the triple talaq to free Muslims girls, give her rights and respect she's entitled to. “To ensure respect to that daughter, we say system won't be run as per Sharia but the Constitution.”