UP Polls: Fate of 624 candidates in the fray on 59 seats in nine districts will be decided on on Feb 23

The campaigning for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls ended on Monday evening. In this phase, polling in nine districts, including Lucknow, will be held on Wednesday (February 23).

The fourth phase will decide fate of 624 candidates who are in the fray in 59 assembly constituencies spreading over Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts. Of more than 2.12 crore electors in this phase, 1.14 crore are male and 98.86 lakh female apart from 972 transgender voters.

Among the candidates who have high stakes in this phase are ministers Brajesh Pathak and Ashutosh Tandon, former ED official Rajeshwar Singh, who sought VRS to join the BJP before elections, and Congress rebel Aditi Singh who is a BJP candidate from Rae Bareli. The Scheduled Caste (SC) voters are believed to be in a sizeable number in most of these districts, including Sitapur, Hardoi and Unnao.

