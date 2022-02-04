Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: FIR lodged over model code, Covid norms violation at BSP rally in Agra

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati had launched the BSP campaign for the UP polls from Agra on February 2
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati addresses supporters during a rally for the UP polls at Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra on February 2. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The Shahganj police in Agra district registered an FIR against the organiser for alleged violation of the election commission’s model code of conduct and non-compliance with Covid guidelines during a rally addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati at Kothi Meena Bazar ground in connection with the UP polls here on February 2.

Mayawati had launched the BSP campaign for the UP polls from Agra that day.

People aware of the issue at the Shahganj police station in Agra said, “The FIR was registered on a complaint received from the chowki incharge where it was stated that the model code of conduct operational in the election period was violated and there were more than 1000 people present.”

“The gathered crowd was also in violation of Covid guidelines and a case was registered against the organiser of the rally,” said a police official at the Shahganj police station.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) district president Dheeraj Baghel had applied for permission for the rally in Agra and is considered to be the organiser.

Party leaders denied the gathering had more than 1000 people as only that many chairs were laid at the venue. They said entry was restricted through a single gate, besides barricading was done to regulate the crowd.

