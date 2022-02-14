UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polling for second phase to begin at 7am

In a few hours from now, Uttar Pradesh will go into the second phase of voting in 55 assembly constituencies. The voting process will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm. In this phase, two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates.

The assembly constituencies are spread across nine districts- Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

Among these 55 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 38 in the 2017 elections, followed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 13, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with two seats each.

Some of the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of elections on Monday include SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur).

In the Nakud Assembly seat, the BJP will face competition from its former leader and former state minister Dharam Singh Saini, who jumped ship to the SP. The saffron party has fielded Mukesh Chaudhary against Saini.

In the first phase of assembly elections for 58 assembly constituencies on February 10, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of over 60%.