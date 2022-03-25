Yogi cabinet 2.0: Several key BJP faces dropped despite poll wins, ex-Dy CM Dinesh Sharma replaced too

As many as 22 ministers were found dropped from the new cabinet of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Some of these ministers include prominent faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state like Dinesh Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinesh Sharma, a member of the legislative council, who held one of the two deputy chief ministers’ posts, was replaced by Brajesh Pathak. A prominent Brahmin face, he had been a mayor of Lucknow.

Shrikant Sharma Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh, former national secretaries of the saffron party, had emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly election in the state. Shrikant Sharma, who was in charge of the power ministry, defeated Congress leader Pradeep Mathur by more than 1.09 lakh votes.

Siddharth Nath Singh, former investment, MSME and export minister and a popular political face in TV news debates, defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh by 29,933 votes.

Satish Mahana, who had served as the infrastructure and industrial development minister in the previous cabinet, won the Maharajpur constituency by a margin of 82,261 votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some other names who failed to get a ministerial berth this time are Jai Pratap Singh, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashutosh Tandon, Neelkanth Tiwari and Mahendra Singh.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister, retained his post despite losing from Sirathu by nearly 7,000 votes.

Only 21 ministers have been brought in from the old cabinet. The remaining 31 include fresh faces such as former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya and ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

All the ministers in Adityanath’s new cabinet took oath after him at a mega ceremony at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON