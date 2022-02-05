Rahul Gandhi's Nyay pledge to Uttarakhand voters

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made a fresh Nyay scheme push in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Addressing the Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Rally in Haridwar, Gandhi put forward his four promises to the voters, news agency ANI reported. “We will implement Nyay scheme here, under which 5 lakh families will be given ₹40,000 in a year,” ANI quoted Gandhi. “We will give employment to four lakh people. We will also provide LPG cylinders for less than ₹500,” he added.Rahul Gandhi's Nyay scheme push in Uttarakhand comes day after he promised ₹6,000 to each poor family in Goa under the same scheme. The Congress leader has termed his Nyay scheme a surgical strike against poverty.Eyeing a return to power, the Congress has been on a major campaign offensive in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi in Kiccha. “India does not have a prime minister, but a king who wants people to keep quiet when he takes decisions,” he thundered.Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.Full election coverage

