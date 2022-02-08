Uttarakhand assembly polls: Kejriwal releases AAP’s 10-point agenda

Haridwar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will develop Uttarakhand as a global spiritual hub if voted to power, the party’s convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

He was speaking at an event in Haridwar to launch AAP’s agenda for the state. Assembly elections in the mountain state are scheduled to be held on February 14.

“There is immense scope for religious tourism as Uttarakhand is the land of deities, shrines and holy places of worship. AAP government will develop the state as global spiritual capital, which boosts livelihood of the local people also. Health and education infrastructure will be given major emphasis, on the lines of the successful Delhi model of governance. We assure you of fulfilment of these 10 guaranteed agenda, which will change the face of Uttarakhand,” said Kejriwal.

Two other major topics include a promise of ₹1,000 monthly dole to all women above 18 years of age and health care on lines of Delhi’s mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics.

The other points on the agenda include guarantees related to eradicating corruption, uninterrupted free power supply, ample employment opportunities, world class school education system, better road connectivity and free pilgrimage for senior citizens, and jobs for retired army personnel.

Replying to a query on mining, which has become a major election issue in Goa and Uttarakhand, Kejriwal blamed the respective Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress governments for not having a specific policy that can check illegal mining and quarrying.

“AAP is clear on the mining issue. We will frame a specific policy taking into consideration all the legal aspects, local ecology impact, requirement and ensure adherence of guidelines effectively,” he said.

The Delhi government will clean the heavily polluted Yamuna river by 2025, he said.

Accusing the BJP and Congress of misleading the people of the hill state, Kejriwal appealed to voters to choose AAP this time and see the difference in governance.

After the event, Kejriwal held closed door meetings with the party’s candidate for Haridwar, Sanjay Saini, and Ajay Kothiyal, who is the party’s chief ministerial candidate

Kejriwal is campaigning virtually in all the 13 districts of the state from Haridwar.

The BJP termed the announcements as a list to mislead voters.

“AAP relies on such tactics to mislead people by giving them assurances. In Delhi, people are now realising the mistake of relying on AAP. The Delhi-based party won’t be able to give any fight to the BJP, as we are relying on development done in the past five years, not on lofty poll claims,” said BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari.

The AAP has been making false claims about revamping schools and the mohalla clinic infrastructure in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said.

“In reality, school education and health care are not up to the mark in Delhi as is claimed by AAP. As a Delhi resident and being a former Delhi University president, I know the reality of AAP’s claims and lofty assurances,” said Nayak.