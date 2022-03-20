Uttarakhand BJP plans legislative party meeting amid suspense over CM

The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called all the new 47 lawmakers to Dehradun for a legislative party meeting likely to be held in the next two to three days, leaders familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand, winning 47 of the 70 seats in the state assembly. While the party is yet to confirm if it will continue with current chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami despite his defeat from Khatima, other probable names for the top job doing the rounds are BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni, state education minister Dhan Singh Rawat, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, former Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, MLA Ritu Khanduri and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt.

Also Read | Uncertainty over Dhami’s future after loss of his seat

Most of the MLAs from the Garhwal region have arrived in Dehradun, said Madan Kaushik, BJP’s state unit president, while MLAs from the Kumaon region will reach by Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held in the next two to three days, Kaushik said. Apart from central leaders, chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states are likely to attend the event, he said.

BJP also held a meeting of its office bearers on Saturday evening to discuss issues related to the legislative party meeting and the swearing-in ceremony.