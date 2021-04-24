Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election 2016 / Bengal: EC top brass reviews enforcement of Covid guidelines during campaigning
west bengal assembly election 2016

Bengal: EC top brass reviews enforcement of Covid guidelines during campaigning

A poll panel spokesperson said the EC top brass reviewed the enforcement of Covid guidelines with West Bengal chief secretary, police chief, health secretary and Kolkata police commissioner.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The CEC directed them to ensure strict action under state and national disaster management laws for Covid-complaint behaviour.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday reviewed enforcement of Covid guidelines during campaigning in West Bengal where two remaining phases of assembly elections are to take place next week.

A poll panel spokesperson said the EC top brass reviewed the enforcement of Covid guidelines with West Bengal chief secretary, police chief, health secretary and Kolkata police commissioner.

The CEC directed them to ensure strict action under state and national disaster management laws for Covid-complaint behaviour.

The meet comes a couple of days after the poll panel placed a ban on roadshows and foot marches, and placed a cap on the number of persons attending public meetings to 500.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had expressed dissatisfaction with the ECI over enforcement of Covid-19 health safety norms during the ongoing West Bengal assembly election process, including campaigning.

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday reviewed enforcement of Covid guidelines during campaigning in West Bengal where two remaining phases of assembly elections are to take place next week.

A poll panel spokesperson said the EC top brass reviewed the enforcement of Covid guidelines with West Bengal chief secretary, police chief, health secretary and Kolkata police commissioner.

The CEC directed them to ensure strict action under state and national disaster management laws for Covid-complaint behaviour.

The meet comes a couple of days after the poll panel placed a ban on roadshows and foot marches, and placed a cap on the number of persons attending public meetings to 500.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had expressed dissatisfaction with the ECI over enforcement of Covid-19 health safety norms during the ongoing West Bengal assembly election process, including campaigning.

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP