‘Too much greed isn’t good’: Mamata's jibe at Suvendu Adhikari, his family

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader and her former minister Suvendu Adhikari and his family in Nandigram, where she is pitted against the BJP candidate. Banerjee held a 'padyatra' on a wheelchair in Nandigram ahead of the high-stakes second phase of West Bengal assembly elections. “Too much greed is not good. They (Adhikaris) will be 'na ghar ka ghat ka,” Banerjee said, according to news agency ANI.

Voting will be held in Nandigram on April 1 with the chief minister contesting against Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December 2020. Adhikari is the sitting MLA from Nandigram, where he got 67.20 per cent votes in the assembly elections in 2016. He has said that the BJP will defeat Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes from Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district, where his family holds significant clout. The ruling party, on its part, has said Adhikari won in 2016 because of the TMC and Banerjee.

The TMC chief has said she will stay in Nandigram till the end of voting in the seat on Thursday. Campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections will end at 5pm on March 30. Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday in support of Adhikari. News agency ANI reported Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP recently, is also expected to conduct a roadshow in Nandigram ahead of polling.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 was held last Saturday with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout. Thirty seats covering all the assembly constituencies from the Purulia and Jhargram districts and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to the polls. Assembly elections for the rest of the seven phases in West Bengal will be held from April 1 to April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

