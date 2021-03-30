If Mamata is defeated in Nandigram, TMC will 'automatically' lose Bengal: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is in West Bengal to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing assembly elections, said on Tuesday Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee must be defeated in Nandigram to bring about "much-desired change" in the state. "By defeating Mamata Didi in Nandigram, you can bring about the much-desired change in West Bengal. You defeat her here, the TMC will automatically be defeated in other parts of the state," news agency PTI quoted the home minister as saying.

Shah was speaking to reporters at a party office in Nandigram, which is set to witness one of the most high-profile electoral clashes in recent years. Suvendu Adhikari, an influential leader who switched camps from the TMC to the BJP in December last year, is contending against chief minister Banerjee from the Nandigram assembly constituency. Once a trusted aide of the TMC supremo, Adhikari had played a key role in the Nandigram land movement over a decade ago, which eventually paved the way for Banerjee's rise in power. Now in the BJP, Adhikari will be facing off against the chief minister in a direct electoral contest on April 1.

Exuding confidence that BJP candidate Adhikari will win the elections from Nandigram, Amit Shah said the BJP must defeat Banerjee by a victory margin so large that "no politician will ever dare to fool the masses with false promises ever again".

Slamming the TMC on the issue of women's safety, Shah highlighted two specific incidents to allege that the state administration was incapable of tackling crimes.

Referring to a recent incident of rape in Nandigram, Shah wondered why women are not safe in the state, despite "tall claims" made by Banerjee.

"After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within a 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying in Nandigram. The chief minister talks big about women's safety. What is the situation here? If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?" he said.

He further targeted Banerjee by saying, "The elderly mother of a BJP worker was thrashed. She died yesterday. But Mamata Didi speaks of women's security. People of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction."

Shah held a massive roadshow earlier in the day, in a show of might, standing atop a truck decked up with flowers and BJP flags. Adhikari was also present alongside the Union home minister and both leaders waved at enthusiastic crowds gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Rayapara in the East Midnapore assembly segment.

The campaigning in the constituency end at 5 pm on Tuesday. All eyes are on the battleground constituency, to witness the significant contest between an incumbent chief minister and her protege-turned-rival in the second phase of polling on April 1. The rest of the six phases will be held between April 6 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.