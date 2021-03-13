Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday

BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday during which he will address public meetings and attend other political programmes. 

The BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

On Monday, Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme, the BJP said. 

Senior party leaders said Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the sate in the last few years. 

The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence. 

Both leaders will be meeting the family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been running an intense campaign to end the TMC's 10-year long reign. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Mamata offered to be exchanged for hostages’: Yashwant Sinha on IC 814 crisis

Bengal ready for Mamata’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close

EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

Yashwant Sinha asks ‘who stands with BJP now’ as he joins TMC in Kolkata

Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 assam assembly election 2021 amit shah in bengal
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP