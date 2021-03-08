Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP

The Trinamool Congress on Monday replaced Sarala Murmu, party candidate from Habibpur in Malda, citing her ill-health. However, there have been speculations that Murmu might leave the TMC for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), probably forcing the ruling party’s hand.

The TMC has replaced Murmu with Pradeep Baskey. “The All India Trinamool Congress would like to inform that the candidate for Malda district’s Habibpur assembly constituency Sarala Murmu had to be replaced due to her ill health,” said a party statement.

Speculations are also rife that a few other district level TMC leaders from Malda may join the BJP on Monday. Even though Murmu was not available to comment, former minister and senior TMC leader from Malda, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, said, “A few persons may quit. They were known to be loyalists of Suvendu Adhikari (a former TMC leader who joined the BJP in December 2020). It won’t affect the TMC.”

A few other former legislators, who were denied tickets, may also join the BJP. The list includes leaders such as Sonali Guha, a four-time legislator of TMC and once a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Saturday, Guha told mediapersons that she had held discussions with BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy. Also among probable names to leave the TMC is Dinesh Bajaj, a former legislator the TMC, who told media earlier that he had held talks with Roy after being denied party ticket.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced the names of 291 candidates on Friday for the upcoming assembly elections. At least 27 former legislators and five ministers were not on the list.

“Anyone may join the BJP. But there is no pre-condition. Whether or not a person will get a ticket to contest the polls would be decided entirely by the party’s leadership,” said Samik Bhattachrya, BJP spokesperson.

The eight-phase elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.