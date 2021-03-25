Bengal govt removes security advisor following EC directive

The West Bengal government on Wednesday evening removed the state’s security adviser, Surajit Kar Purakayastha, from all duties during the elections following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Purakayastha, who retired as director general of police, was given extension and made security adviser by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He is among those officers who are known to be close to her.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently moved the ECI, saying Purakayastha might influence police officers in the districts during the eight-phase election that starts on March 27.

In its order signed by chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, the government said functions and powers of Purakayastha “will be kept in abeyance now during the elections”.

HT has seen a copy of the order. No government official was willing to comment on the issue.