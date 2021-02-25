Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda

People of West Bengal will need a vaccine against extortion, theft and cut-money, Bharatiya Janata Party’s president JP Nadda said on Thursday while attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress in poll-bound Bengal.

The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and wco-morbidities will be vaccinated.

“But this is not sufficient. Bengal will get many more vaccines. Bengal will need vaccination against extortion, theft, cut-money and appeasement in May. We will prepare for this,” he said while speaking at a rally in North 24 Parganas.

This comes a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the state wants to start free vaccination of citizens ahead of the assembly polls.

The crucial assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April-May and the BJP, which has emerged as the principal opponent of the TMC after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, has upped its ante against alleged corruption, nepotism and deterioration of law and order in the state.

“All the accused in the chit fund scams and other cases including narcotics are all with the BJP. They should know that if they spit in the air, it would ultimately land on their face. Instead of pointing fingers at others they should first have a look at their own party,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

The BJP also sharpened its attack targeting TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleging that daughters and sisters of Bengal are not safe.

“Bengal tops the list when it comes to rape cases, domestic violence and human trafficking and more than 130 BJP workers have been murdered. What have you thought for the daughters of Bengal? You are the daughter and the didi (elder sister) of Bengal, but daughters and sisters are not safe in Bengal,” he said adding that the time has come to allow the TMC to take rest and allow the BJP to work instead.

Last week the TMC had launched its main campaign slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay” (Bengal wants its own daughter). Political analysts had said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed to strengthen the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.

The TMC chief had on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with words like monster, extortionist and rioter. She also used colloquial Bengali words such as “Hodol Kutkut” and “Kimbhoot-Kimakar” which roughly translates into fat, ugly and strange.

“The language which Mamata used against the Prime Minister and home minister suggests that she doesn’t represent the culture of Bengal. This is Golden Bengal laden with culture. This is not the Bengal which Mamata’s language suggests. We have to reinstate this,” he said.