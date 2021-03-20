Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Bengal Polls: Congress Election Committee meet today to finalise candidates
west bengal assembly election

Bengal Polls: Congress Election Committee meet today to finalise candidates

The Congress has already decided to give tickets to sitting MLAs, Congress Party is fighting Assembly Polls on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
According to sources, the discussion will be held for the rest of the seats in the last phases of West Bengal polls besides the sitting MLA's constituencies after that candidates will be announced shortly.

Congress Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise candidates for the fifth to eighth phase of West Bengal elections.

The meeting will be chaired by the party Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress has already decided to give tickets to sitting MLAs, Congress Party is fighting Assembly Polls on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties.

According to sources, the discussion will be held for the rest of the seats in the last phases of West Bengal polls besides the sitting MLA's constituencies after that candidates will be announced shortly.

However, the party has not given a Chief Ministerial face in the state nor the alliance has decided.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP