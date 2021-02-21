‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

With eye on the women voters and to sharpen its ‘insider vs outsider’ charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal launched its slogan for the upcoming assembly elections — ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ (Bengal only wants its own daughter).

“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.

Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base.

“Women voters have always had a special connect with Mamata Banerjee. The TMC wants to utilise this as the party and its poll strategist Prashant Kishore thinks that women voters could be a game changer in this election. So in a bid to further boost this connection they have made a changeover. From didi to nijer meye,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, a psephologist and professor of political science at the Rabindra Bharati University.