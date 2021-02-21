Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / ‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:24 AM IST
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)

With eye on the women voters and to sharpen its ‘insider vs outsider’ charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal launched its slogan for the upcoming assembly elections — ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ (Bengal only wants its own daughter).

“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.

Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base.

“Women voters have always had a special connect with Mamata Banerjee. The TMC wants to utilise this as the party and its poll strategist Prashant Kishore thinks that women voters could be a game changer in this election. So in a bid to further boost this connection they have made a changeover. From didi to nijer meye,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, a psephologist and professor of political science at the Rabindra Bharati University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tmc west bengal assembly elections 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP