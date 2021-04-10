Bengal will back CAA if BJP comes to power, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will give a go-ahead for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal if voted to power even as Centre will decide on the implementation of the legislation.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government took a stand against the CAA. Our government will undo that. The rest will be decided by the Centre. We are committed to giving citizenship rights to people who entered India as refugees,” Shah said at a press conference in Kolkata, when asked about BJP’s stand on the issue.

Shah, in February, said the Centre will enforce the law once the country’s entire population is vaccinated and the Covid-19 pandemic ends. He made the statement at an election rally at Thakurnagar in the North 24 Parganas district while addressing the Dalit Matua community, which has demanded the immediate implementation of the law.

While releasing the BJP’s election manifesto for Bengal on March 21, Shah said, “Once we are in power... the first meeting of our Cabinet will announce the implementation of the CAA.”

In Assam, where the three-phase polling ended on Tuesday, the BJP took a different stand on the issue.The BJP’s manifesto, in Assam, is silent on implementing CAA.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Shah during a rally, alleging that the home minister was trying to incite violence in the state and egging the police to engage in unethical acts.

“People fear to talk to him [Shah]. I will urge PM Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first.... This election is to stop people from turning Bengal into another Gjuarat,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nadda at a roadshow at Baguiati in North 24 Parganas district on Friday said that the people have decided to end the TMC rule.

“Bengal has decided to put an end to the TMC’s rule and bring the BJP to power. In the last 10 years of the Mamata Banerjee government, women were attacked and youths were suffering from frustration,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON