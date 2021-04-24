BJP announces free vaccines for all in Bengal, TMC calls it ‘jumla’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Friday that it will administer Covid-19 vaccines to all people in West Bengal free of cost if elected to power, a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee made a similar promise.

The BJP’s promise came on the final day of campaigning for the seventh phase of elections, scheduled on April 26, for 34 seats. Only one more phase, on April 29, remains for the high-stake elections to end. The results will be declared on May 2. “As soon as BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to everyone,” the Bengal BJP unit wrote in a tweet.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back, saying the BJP government had forgotten about its promise of free vaccines in bihar soon after it came to power in November 2020. During the election campaign in Bihar last year, the BJP had promised free vaccines in its poll manifesto, triggering a controversy.

In a video statement, TMC member of Parliament Derek O’Brien said, “BJP’s free vaccine jumla with two phases to go in Bengal. Remember what BJP did in Bihar? They announced during the election free vaccines. Elections finished, they forgot. Free vaccine jumla, vaccines for all in Bengal, don’t believe the BJP, don’t trust the BJP.”

At a public meeting on Thursday, CM Banerjee had said, “The result of the West Bengal assembly polls will come on May 2. We will provide free COVID vaccination to all above the 18 years in Bengal after May 5.”

The row came in the backdrop of rising infections in the state that has forced parties to curtail their campaign and Election Commission to ban roadshows and limit public events to 500 people.