Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / BJP core committee will declare election candidates soon: Dilip Ghosh
west bengal assembly election

BJP core committee will declare election candidates soon: Dilip Ghosh

The BJP leader also said that they also reviewed the upcoming election rallies in West Bengal.
ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:43 AM IST
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh at a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)

Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the Core Committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal.

"Core Committee discussed candidates for the first and second phase of the election here in West Bengal. It will soon name declare the names," said Ghosh while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader also said that they also reviewed the upcoming election rallies in West Bengal.

"We also reviewed the upcoming election rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national President JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath in the state," he added.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress spares 3 seats for cleric Siddiqui’s ISF, Adhir Chowdhury skips meet

After saying will never leave Didi, TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari finally joins BJP

'Unfortunate': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance tweet

West Bengal: Congress forms screening committee for polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP