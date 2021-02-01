'BJP is a gas balloon, washing-machine for those with black money': Mamata

As campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal gathered steam, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Banerjee also remarked on former Trinamool Congress leaders who have now joined the BJP and said that those who have exited her party have done it to secure their black money.

"There is nothing to worry about. The government of 'Ma-Mati-Manush' (TMC slogan) will retain power in the state ... The BJP is a gas balloon, alive only in the media. They have money and are using agencies to put up (party) flags on the streets," Banerjee said, according to news agency PTI.

"Let them do so and stay alive in the media... The TMC will stay alive in your hearts. You assure me this and I will ensure you a (good) future,” she was also quoted as saying by PTI,

The West Bengal chief minister was speaking at the state level meet of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. West Bengal is among the five states slated to hold assembly elections this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the poll-bound states.

She said those who have quit the TMC and joined the BJP have done so to secure the money they have accumulated. Banerjee said she had already decided not to give them tickets in the coming assembly elections had they stayed on in her party.

"... Dacoits have suddenly accumulated so much money. Now they are approaching the 'BJP washing machine' where they are entering black and coming out white. They are going there for the money and nothing else," she said according to PTI.

"I would not have given them the ticket to fight the elections. Why should I give tickets to those who have done bad work! People will be happy if I give tickets to new people instead of to these people," PTI quoted her as saying.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the Centre has been providing rotten rice to the people. The central government purchases several lakh tonnes of rice from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh whereas it buys only 69,000 tonnes of rice from West Bengal, she alleged. "I have a complaint. The central government talks big. But the rice provided to the people by the FCI is rotten," she said.

The poll-bound state is witnessing major political activities ahead of the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal to launch several government projects in the coming week in the state. The West Bengal unit of the BJP has also sought permission from the state government for its month-long 'rath yatra' across the state ahead of the assembly polls.